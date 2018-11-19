Police tighten net on illegal shebeens

As part of #SaferFriday operations police closed two illegal shebeens in Vulindlela and Mdantsane and 14 foreign nationals were arrested in the Mdantsane Cluster for contravening the immigration act.

Captain Nkosikho Mzuku, of the SAPS, said: “These operations were aimed at ensuring that the Mdantsane Cluster, which covers the following areas: Mdantsane, Vulindlela, Inyibiba, Berlin, Cambridge, Mooiplaas, Macleantown, Bluewater, Komga and Kei Mouth remain a safe and viable place in which to live and do business.

“Patrols around the malls, including post offices in and around the cluster, were conducted.

"Illegal shebeens were closed down for selling liquor without a liquor licence. The taverns were visited to enforce compliance with their liquor licence conditions.”

Mzuku said that the suspects aged between 19 and 49 years old are due to appear in the Mdantsane Magistrate's Court “soon”.