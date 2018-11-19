School’s safety threatened by shack dwellers

An East London primary school is under attack, with pupils being robbed of their belongings at gunpoint. For eight years, teachers have had countless items stolen from their classrooms. AW Barnes Primary School in Parkside is right next to the Second Creek RDP housing development. However, the Second Creek informal settlement which has mushroomed from just 26 shacks eight years ago to 200, is behind the school.

