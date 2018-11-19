Slain cop was probing drug case

Slain Beacon Bay detective Simphiwo Sahluko‚ 42‚ at time of his death was investigating a case of drug possession against one of two men arrested for his murder, the East London bail court heard on Friday. One of them has allegedly confessed to his involvement in killing Sahluko, who was shot four times on August 19 at his mother’s tavern in Beacon Bay’s Nompumelelo township.

