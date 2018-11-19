Traffic cops fracas triggers ‘racial hatred’

East London motorist claims he was assaulted by officials and presses charges

An East London man says he now has “racial hatred” towards coloured and black people after he was allegedly assaulted by traffic officers. Car mechanic Gary Audie, 62, of Sunnyridge opened a criminal case at the Mdantsane NU1 police station complaining of assault by provincial traffic officers after he was stopped at the Voortrekker Road on Wednesday.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.