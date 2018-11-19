Unity call to attain food security
Motsepe bemoans ruin of agricultural projects
Mining magnate and philanthropist Patrice Motsepe bemoaned the democratic government’s mistake of disregarding infrastructure and agricultural projects that had thrived before the dawn of democracy in 1994. The billionaire said many good agricultural projects in the Transkei and Ciskei had been food baskets.
