WATCH | The astonishing moment a man pulls a massive snake out of a stream

By TimesLIVE - 19 November 2018

The remarkable moment a snake expert rescued a massive king cobra from a stream in Kerala, India. Residents of a village near Thiruvananthapuram spotted the 4.57 metre reptile on November 4 2018. Subscribe to TimesLIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive

Most people would take a few steps backwards if they came across a four-and-a-half-metre-long cobra. This man‚ however‚ grabbed it by the tail.

The remarkable moment occurred when a snake expert rescued a massive king cobra from a stream in Kerala‚ India‚ on November 4 2018.

Residents of a village near Thiruvananthapuram spotted the 4.57-metre reptile and a snake handler came to their rescue.

The man doesn't flinch as he pulls the snake from the stream - not even when the reptile turns around to face him.

He eventually carries the snake to an open piece of land where a bewildered crowd cautiously surrounds him.

It's unclear what happened to the cobra afterwards.

