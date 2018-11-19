WATCH | The astonishing moment a man pulls a massive snake out of a stream

Most people would take a few steps backwards if they came across a four-and-a-half-metre-long cobra. This man‚ however‚ grabbed it by the tail.

The remarkable moment occurred when a snake expert rescued a massive king cobra from a stream in Kerala‚ India‚ on November 4 2018.

Residents of a village near Thiruvananthapuram spotted the 4.57-metre reptile and a snake handler came to their rescue.

The man doesn't flinch as he pulls the snake from the stream - not even when the reptile turns around to face him.

He eventually carries the snake to an open piece of land where a bewildered crowd cautiously surrounds him.

It's unclear what happened to the cobra afterwards.