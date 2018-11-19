Willowvale man arrested in relation to girl's rape

A 27-year-old man accused of raping an under-aged girl will be appearing in the Willowvale Magistrate's Court today.

Police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said: “Willowvale police arrested a 27-year-old man for the alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl. The arrest was effected through the assistance of the community.

“It is alleged that the victim and two other children were on their way to school on Friday 16 November 2018 at about 06:25 when the suspect appeared from Mpozolo Forest, Mpozolo Village, Willowvale.

“It is alleged that the suspect chased the other two children away. He then remained with the victim and allegedly raped her.

“Willowvale police, with the assistance of the community, worked around the clock traced and arrested the suspect. The suspect was arrested on Saturday 17 November 2018 at Mpozolo Village, Willowvale.”

Brigadier Ngangema Xakavu, Butterworth Cluster Commander, thanked the Mpozolo village community for their assistance in apprehending the suspect.

Xakavu condemned the rape of women and children and vowed that all those implicated in violence against women and children would be arrested.