WSU ropes in top prof for LLB re-accredition

Determined to get their law degree re-accredited by next year, Walter Sisulu University (WSU) has roped in internationally acclaimed human rights scholar, academic and lawyer prof Vinodh Jaichand. Jaichand, previously head of the law school at the University of Witwatersrand, was appointed professor of law in the department of legal studies with effect from November 1.

