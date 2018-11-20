Momentum will pay murder victim after social media outrage

The insurance company had initially refused to play the 2017 claim‚ saying that their client‚ Nathan Ganas‚ had not disclosed his high blood-sugar levels at the time of signing the contract in 2014. Therefore‚ they said‚ his contract was void. However‚ in a statement released on Tuesday afternoon‚ Momentum said it was "providing a solution for the victims of violent crime".

