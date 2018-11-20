Nelson Mandela Bay's boozy beach headache

Boozy beachgoers are proving to be a real headache for the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.

However, city officials say that while they cannot stop people from drinking on the beaches, it will not stop them from policing it.

This, as they struggle to find a solution to the festive season drinking frenzy along Marine Drive and Wells Estate beach.

The metro appears to have relaxed its stance two years after former mayor Athol Trollip announced a total ban on alcohol at the city’s beaches, saying that it might have no alternative but to tolerate drinking at some of the beaches.

But law enforcement would have to step in if anyone was actually caught drinking, the city warned.