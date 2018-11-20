R100M debt halts schools’ construction
Contractors bemoan state payment system is ‘killing’ their businesses
Between May and November builders walked off the sites of 37 Eastern Cape schools under construction due to non-payment of a staggering R104m. A further R9m is owed to consultants for the projects. This was revealed by public works MEC Pemmy Majodina in a report to the provincial legislature last week.
