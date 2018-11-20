Road ‘upgrade’ leave steep obstacle for NU12 residents

Errors may be rectified in the new year – though at a hefty price

A R53m road has been so badly built that about 100 BCM householders have a daily struggle to access their own homes. Disgruntled residents of Mdantsane NU12 have now been told they will have to wait until next year – if things go according to plan – for the problem to be rectified. Down Touch Investment and Gibb Construction Engineers have left a steep gravel embankment of about 5m between the street and the houses below – instead of alongside – it.

