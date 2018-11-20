Athenkosi Zenani‚ 23‚ appeared in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday on a charge of murder.

Zenani is accused of stabbing Ali Msabaha‚ 30‚ of Tanzania during a robbery on Sunday.

The student had been walking with friends to a nearby house after a party when he was allegedly robbed by two men – one armed with a knife – at the intersection of Campbell and Mackay streets about 5.30am.

Zenani allegedly managed to grab the knife from Msabaha and stabbed him.

The other suspect fled and was chased by his friends.

In an affidavit read out in court by advocate Ricardo Abrahams‚ Zenani – who said he had no previous convictions or pending cases – said he would plead not guilty to the murder charge.

The matter was postponed to January 31 for further investigation.