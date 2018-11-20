Taxi drivers eye parliament
Associations to contest 2019 general and provincial elections
Most people have a dim view of taxi drivers but if they have it their way, they will be in parliament and provincial legislatures after next year’s polls. Taxi associations across SA have established the Alliance for Transformation for All (ATA) – which will contest the 2019 general and provincial elections.
