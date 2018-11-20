Two initiates die in Centane as summer season kicks off
Thembelihle Mapasa and Siphesihle Bobo, both 20, have become the first casualties of the summer initiation season. The two died on Thursday and Friday of suspected dehydration. The deaths have shocked traditional leaders as Centane had not recorded initiate deaths in recent years. The two reportedly went through the processes of getting their parents’ permission and being medically checked before they were circumcised on November 6 and 9 respectively.
