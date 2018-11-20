"The idea came about because of the treatment she has given us and the relationship we have built with her. We thought of way we could do this and the food parcel was the best idea since it's December and families get together and food would really go a long way‚" said Zuko‚ speaking on behalf of his team mates.

"Mama is a very special person. She even cooks for us and the conversations we have with her are the kind we would have with our grandmothers or mothers‚" he added.

With the group being from all around the country‚ they all agreed that Mam' Nolitha made their residence which is on the Alice campus‚ feel like home away from home.

In order to make the surprise even more special for Mam' Nolitha‚ they decided to clean the residence themselves last Thursday.

When Mam' Nolitha arrived‚ she was shocked to find the place spic and span on Friday morning.

"She was so confused and she went outside not sure what was happening. We then went outside to call her and when she saw the gift‚ she was crying‚" Zuko said.

In the video‚ the group is seen ushering Mam' Nolitha into the residence in song where they are praising her as she looks on in shock.