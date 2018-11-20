Public Enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has lashed out at his critics‚ including the EFF‚ saying to the Zondo commission of inquiry: “I am not a commodity for sale and I think the Guptas learnt that too”.

Gordhan was speaking on the second day of his testimony before the commission that is probing state capture.

Day one of his testimony saw the red berets protest outside the venue with EFF deputy president Floyd Shivumbu accusing Gordhan of corruption.

“Those who are making allegations outside of this forum should make them under oath and subject themselves to cross examination‚” said Gordhan.

He further hit back at the EFF saying he was not accountable to bullies.

“I don’t make deals for jobs …. I don’t make deals with smugglers or taxpayers or submit to intimidation or bullying‚” he said.

On Tuesday morning he elaborated on a meeting he had with former president Jacob Zuma after former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene was fired in December 2015.

Gordhan said Zuma told him he believed then finance minister Des van Rooyen was qualified for the job but had been told the markets would not react well to his appointment.

The minister said he asked Zuma why he wanted to reappoint him as finance minister after he removed him from that job in 2014.

“I have never lobbied for any job. For me politics was not a career but a calling‚” he said.

After agreeing to the job‚ Gordhan told Zuma that he needed to discuss three things which included the state of SAA and the role of its then chairperson Dudu Myeni‚ the procurement of the nuclear deal and the role of Tom Moyane as commissioner at SARS.

Gordhan’s testimony continues.