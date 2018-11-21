ANC reshuffles BCM council

Kumbaca, Mhlola out of engineering, human settlements portfolios

Two Buffalo City councillors are in the ANC’s firing line after the party's deployment committee met behind closed doors on Monday afternoon to finalise the metro’s council reshuffle. The ANC caucus in BCM is to remove engineering services head Ncedo Kumbaca, as well as Nozandile Mhlola, who holds the human settlements portfolio on the mayoral committee.

