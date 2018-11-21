BCM hosts major ICT summit

Stakeholders to focus on government sector in bid for ‘ inclusive economy’

Key players in the ICT sector converged in BCM for the 14th annual ICT summit this week. Imbizo Events CEO Motse Mfuleni said this year’s summit aimed to address ICT governance and create an inclusive economy in the sector. “We need to develop governance models that can prevent situations such as municipal systems being hacked, as we saw in Nelson Mandela Bay and Buffalo City metros, compromising their data and costing them a lot of money to recover.

