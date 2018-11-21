Buffalo City Metro suspends waste collection

The Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality has advised BCM residents, via a Facebook post, to not put out their refuse for collection until further notice.

The reason given is an anticipated “interruption in services”.

BCM spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya said that while the plea was caused by a “disruption of services” due to municipal employees the disruption was not being treated as strike action as BCM had not been served with a labour dispute.

“…we are advising residents not to take out refuse because that is the first area that gets heavily affected. This applies to the areas that we collect on Wednesdays for now. Our assessment will be periodical and we will advise residents daily when to take out refuse, and we will be supplementing this service if needs be,” said Ngwenya.