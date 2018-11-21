News

Cool, wet weather for the Eastern Cape

By Tyler Riddin - 21 November 2018
Cool, wet weather forecast for the Eastern Cape
Cool, wet weather forecast for the Eastern Cape
Image: Andisa Bonani/File

A cool, wet day lies ahead for East London. The town can expect a maximum temperature of 21°C with cloudy skies and scattered showers. A fresh to strong south-westerly wind is anticipated. This is according to the South African Weather Service.

The eastern half of the province can, for the most part, also expect a cloudy and cool day. It will be cold along the escarpment, with rain and showers south of the escarpment. The wind along the coast should range from a fresh to strong south-westerly.

The western half of the province can look forward to much the same weather. It will be cloudy and cool with rain and showers south of Graaff-Reinet.

No weather warnings were given for the Eastern Cape.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Eastern Cape weather
'Pravin is a rotten fruit from a rotten tree' - No holds barred as Malema takes ...
X