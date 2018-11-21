An international financial monitoring organisation has revealed how tax dodgers robbed the SA economy of an estimated $37bn (R550bn).

Its report says that from 2010 to 2014 the economy lost on average an estimated $7.4bn (R111bn) annually through misinvoicing – a form of tax fraud which‚ according to a tax lawyer‚ the taxman has been battling for years to clamp down on.

For more on this story‚ please visit Times Select. https://select.timeslive.co.za/news/2018-11-20-customs-menace-tax-dodgers-have-robbed-sa-of-r550bn/