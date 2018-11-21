DispatchLIVE to launch paywall: all the details
From Monday November 26 you will be able to subscribe digitally to DispatchLIVE
Dear reader,
From September 1872, when the first issue of the Daily Dispatch was printed from a small kitchen on the West Bank, we have brought you compelling, award-winning journalism that has set us apart from the rest.
This is our home, and these stories matter to us because they matter to you.
Earlier this year, we launched a freshly designed and improved DispatchLIVE, which included newsletters and breaking-news alerts. This has resulted in significant growth in our digital audience figures. You have shown us that we’re doing things right and that you value what we have to offer.
Local media is the heartbeat of the community it serves. Therefore, it is crucial for us to continue to provide quality journalism that is underpinned by our fine tradition of investigative reporting.
But good journalism costs money, and for us to continue to deliver independent, quality coverage and to future-proof this institution, on Monday November 26 2018 we are introducing a paid subscription offering for premium content on DispatchLIVE. This will ensure that, as a business, we continue to travel the length and breadth of our province to bring you the story of the Eastern Cape.
How will the subscription work?
There will be three packages on offer:
- DispatchLIVE Basic subscribers will enjoy unlimited access to all the premium content and exclusive stories that cannot be found anywhere else – including breaking news, in-depth investigations, opinion pieces, live sport coverage (including school sport and boxing), and interactive digital crosswords. An online subscription will also place you, the reader, ahead of the curve as you will access stories from the print edition the night before the newspaper hits the streets.
- Subscribers to our DispatchLIVE Plus option will also enjoy automatic free access to Times Select, Tiso Blackstar Group's national digital-only daily edition published at 5am every weekday; the Daily Dispatch e-edition; and Weekend print delivery to their homes.
- Subscribers to our Daily Dispatch Prime option will receive all of the above along with full digital access to the Sunday Times website and Daily Dispatch print delivery to your doorstep.
Subscribing is quick and easy and will be done via the DispatchLIVE website. If you do not like what we offer, you can cancel your subscription at any time without any hassles.
Please note: If you choose not to subscribe, you will still enjoy a selection of free-to-read articles to keep you abreast of the news of the day.
How much will it cost?
For less than R2.20 per day, you will have access to the best of cutting-edge, award-winning local journalism from the Daily Dispatch, and the best premium stories and exclusives from our national sister publications.
For the first month, starting on Monday November 26 2018, the subscription fee for all of these packages will be R10. Thereafter, a DispatchLIVE Basic subscription will be only R65 per month – and, of course, you can upgrade to DispatchLIVE Plus for R105 per month or to Daily Dispatch Prime for R145 per month. We will also offer a week pass at only R20 to sample what is on offer.
We know that we can count on you, because you value our work as much as we value your support.
Got any questions? Email us on feedback@dispatchlive.co.za.
Yours sincerely,
Sibusiso Ngalwa
Editor in chief
Daily Dispatch and DispatchLIVE
Please sign in or register to comment.