Gordhan‚ who was testifying at the commission of inquiry into state capture on Wednesday‚ described the events leading up to former president Jacob Zuma’s surprise cabinet reshuffle in March last year‚ which saw Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas fired.

Gordhan was on an investor roadshow in London with former National Treasury director-general Lungisa Fuzile when they were summoned back to South Africa by the presidency.

This was only days before the North Gauteng High Court was to hear arguments in Gordhan's application seeking declaratory relief from having to intervene in the banks' closure of Gupta-related accounts.

"One could surmise that the intention was to get rid of us‚ put in another minister and withdraw the application to the Pretoria High Court‚" Gordhan told the commission.

Fuzile and Gordhan flew to London on March 26.