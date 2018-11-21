Iconic BCM memorials vandalised by thieves

The old brass plaque on the equestrian statue in front of the East London City Hall has disappeared. Photographs of the memorial that were posted to the Facebook group “Fix our broken city (East London)” last week drew the ire of social media users. The statue was erected in 1908 to honour those who were killed in the Anglo-Boer War from 1899 to 1902.

