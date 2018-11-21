King, EL under fiery siege from Samwu protests
A fiery municipal strike left the streets of East London and King William's Town a smouldering mess on Tuesday – and a furious BCM fire chief says a number of tyre stores in town were “giving away” the tyres that fed the flames. “This is a very dangerous practice,” Thembile Thompson said. “There is a store in Beaconsfield Street where I removed 15 old tyres with the help of police.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.