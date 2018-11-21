KSD part of ANC EC reshuffle

Party introduces changes to two councils so far, with more to come

Big changes in the leadership of several Eastern Cape municipalities may be on the cards after a high-level ANC meeting resolved to reshuffle councils. The Daily Dispatch has learnt that the biggest change is likely to happen at the Buffalo City Metro while a new accounting officer may finally be appointed at the King Sabata Dalindyebo (KSD) municipality.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.