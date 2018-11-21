Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said he refused pressure from business associates of the Guptas‚ as well as from within the ANC‚ to intervene when banks shut down the accounts of the family’s businesses.

Testifying before the commission of inquiry into state capture on Wednesday‚ Gordhan said in his capacity as finance minister in 2016‚ he had meetings with former Oakbay CEO Nazeem Howa to explain that neither he‚ nor the National Treasury‚ would intervene in the decision of the big four banks to shut down bank accounts of Gupta-owned companies. Oakbay had announced that its bank accounts were closed in April 2016.

"In relation to the pressure both from Oakbay Investments and from Nazeem Howa‚ we had meetings with him to explain to him in a gentle way that we will not‚ and cannot‚ intervene. There was similar pressure coming in from our own ranks in government. Neither I‚ nor Treasury officials‚ would meet the banks and intervene in this matter‚" Gordhan told the commission.

He also made reference to an interministerial task team set up by the cabinet – and chaired by former mineral resources minister and state capture-implicated Mosebenzi Zwane – to investigate the closure of the accounts.