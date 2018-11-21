Tsolo school still not fixed after 2015 tornado
More than 200 children are desperately trying to pass exams although they are at the mercy of the weather, while the department of education literally does not know they exist. Their Tsolo school’s roof was blown away by a tornado in 2015. But the parents, teachers and pupils of Gungululu Primary School say the damaged roof is not the only problem – windows are broken, doors damaged, electricity cables exposed, birds make nests in the classrooms, and they are still using pit latrines.
