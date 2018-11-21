Unifying Queen-Mother will be laid to rest at Kroza Great Place
AmaMpondomise Queen-Mother Nolitha Matiwane, who died last week after a long illness, will be laid to rest at Kroza Great Place near Qumbu on Saturday. Matiwane, 65, was also a AmaRharhabe senior princess and the eldest child of King Mxolisi Sandile. She died on November 12 at the Stutterheim Hospital.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.