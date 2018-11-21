Unifying Queen-Mother will be laid to rest at Kroza Great Place

AmaMpondomise Queen-Mother Nolitha Matiwane, who died last week after a long illness, will be laid to rest at Kroza Great Place near Qumbu on Saturday. Matiwane, 65, was also a AmaRharhabe senior princess and the eldest child of King Mxolisi Sandile. She died on November 12 at the Stutterheim Hospital.

