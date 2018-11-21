A biker who works for a jewellery store was forced off the road and robbed of cash and jewellery worth estimated R1m in Edenvale‚ Johannesburg‚ on Tuesday afternoon.

"He works for a company which sells jewellery‚ gold and diamonds. He had cash of R100‚000‚" Mgijima said.

In dramatic footage‚ the man is seen being forced off his motorbike by a group of armed men.

The man and the motorbike are then searched.

A few seconds later‚ the suspects get into a white Volkswagen Golf GTI and flee.

"They demanded the keys for the storage box of the motorbike. They took the money and the jewellery. The biker said all the goods‚ including the cash‚ are worth more than R1m‚" Mgijima said.

She said the armed robbers also took his licensed firearm and his bike's keys.

Mgijima said no arrests had been made. A case of armed robbery has been opened.