WATCH | Siv Ngesi hits back at nasty comments after twerking video

By Karishma Thakurdin - 21 November 2018
Image: via Instagram/Siv Ngesi

Everyone knows that Siv Ngesi does not bite his tongue especially when it comes to dealing with trolls on social media.

So when Siv shared a video of himself twerking to Ciara's hit track Level Up and some people criticised his body - he was ready.

But first things first‚ if you have not seen the video we're talking about...here it is.

Siv got down and dirty in nothing but a speedo.

While fans applauded the TV star's twerking skills some tweeps had some things to get off their chests about the video.

Some criticised his manhood while others had something to say about his body and how "silly" he looked.

Siv hit back hard!

