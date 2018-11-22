Cosatu and SACP in the loop on Cyril Ramaphosa's reshuffle

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s imminent cabinet reshuffle was discussed with Cosatu and the SACP - in a bid to avoid setting the ANC on a collision course with its alliance partners.

TimesLIVE understands that Ramaphosa met with the leadership of Cosatu and the SACP on Tuesday to discuss his upcoming reshuffle and get their approval.

He met Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi as well as general seceretary Bheki Ntshalintshali at his house in Johannesburg.

Losi confirmed that she met the president who took them into his confidence about the changes he would make to his executive.

“We discussed it and shared ideas,” she said, adding that Cosatu would comment after the announcement.

The presidency said Ramaphosa would announce the changes to cabinet at 3pm on Thursday.