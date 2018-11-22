A suspected Gupta ally who parachuted into National Treasury as an adviser to former finance minister Des van Rooyen allegedly acted as a law unto himself‚ handing out instructions to senior officials even before the minister was sworn in.

In his testimony to the state capture inquiry on Thursday‚ former director-general Lungisa Fuzile described his initial encounter with one of Van Rooyen’s advisers‚ Mohamed Bobat‚ on December 10 2015 — the day Van Rooyen was to be sworn in as finance minister.

Fuzile said he was invited to the Union Buildings for the ceremony. It took place a day after former president Jacob Zuma sacked Nhlanhla Nene from the same position‚ sending the markets on a downward spiral.

"He (Bobat) looks towards me and greets me. I responded. And then he told me immediately‚ in fact as part of introducing himself‚ that he is the adviser to Van Rooyen and I was taken aback. I was taken aback because all the advisers that the department had had in my tenure had signed contracts with me. It’s like you’re meeting a person on whose appointment you were supposed to be a signatory and you know you never signed‚" Fuzile said.

"Theoretically‚ a minister can bring anyone to be their adviser‚ but as I say I was the only person with the authority (to sign their contract with Treasury)."

On Wednesday‚ Fuzile testified that he allegedly received a call from ANC economic transformation chair Enoch Godongwana on the night Nene was fired‚ saying that Treasury would receive a "Gupta minister" who would arrive with his own advisers.