Pilot quits his own company amid dispute

Differences between business partners emerge as reason behind split

Former local hero nominee Sipho Mangesi, who founded the iFly aviation academy, has resigned from his own company over a difference with his business partner. Mangesi, 26, is known for giving pupils from disadvantaged areas across the province an opportunity to learn about flying and offering free rides.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.