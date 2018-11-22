Pilot quits his own company amid dispute
Differences between business partners emerge as reason behind split
Former local hero nominee Sipho Mangesi, who founded the iFly aviation academy, has resigned from his own company over a difference with his business partner. Mangesi, 26, is known for giving pupils from disadvantaged areas across the province an opportunity to learn about flying and offering free rides.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.