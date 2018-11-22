Reward offered for cop killers

Police are offering a reward to anyone who can provide information leading to the successful arrest of suspects involved in the killing of two police officers last year.

The murders occurred in and around Port Elizabeth in August and December 2017.

Colonel Priscilla Naidu, of the SAPS, said: “On Thursday, 10 August 2017 at about 8pm, Sergeant Linda Wilson Mzuku from SAPS Bethelsdorp was fatally shot whilst off duty in his home in Wells Estate by an unknown person. It is alleged that the suspect was seen fleeing the house and was picked up in the back street by a white car.

Sgt Mzuku’s state issued Z88 pistol was also taken.“On Thursday, 21 December 2017 at about 11.15pm, two on duty police officers were shot at by suspects after they responded to a panic alarm at a business premises in Paterson Road in North End.

As they were waiting at the gate of the premises, they were attacked by two unknown persons and several shots were fired at the police officers. Constable Nomvuybeko Mjandana succumbed to her injuries at the scene while her colleague was wounded. The service pistols of both members were taken.

“Several attempts to gather information on these suspects were unsuccessful and the SAPS are now offering a reward.“

Police are calling on communities at all levels to stand together and expose these ruthless police killers. The South African Police Service is mandated to serve and protect all the inhabitants in this country and they should be able to so without any fear.”

Anyone with information regarding the murders can contact the investigating officer, Detective Captain Tembinkosi Zanto on 071-22-7461 or the Crime Stop number on 086-001-0111.