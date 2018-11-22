Serial rapist sentenced to 208 years
Judge describes M’sane stalker a coward and danger to society
A serial rapist who stalked and preyed on young women and schoolgirls, in Mdantsane and East London, for years was sent to jail on Wednesday for more than 200 years. He was found guilty by the Bhisho high court earlier this month for 27 crimes between 2007 and 2011, including eleven rapes, three of them perpetrated by more than one person.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.