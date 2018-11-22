Serial rapist sentenced to 208 years

Judge describes M’sane stalker a coward and danger to society

A serial rapist who stalked and preyed on young women and schoolgirls, in Mdantsane and East London, for years was sent to jail on Wednesday for more than 200 years. He was found guilty by the Bhisho high court earlier this month for 27 crimes between 2007 and 2011, including eleven rapes, three of them perpetrated by more than one person.

