Suspects open fire on police officers

Police are searching for suspects who allegedly opened fire on police officers in the early hours of Wednesday morning in Cala.

Police spokesman Captain Namhla Mdleleni said the attack occurred at about 1.30am on Wednesday.

“It is alleged that two police officers were on duty patrolling when they spotted a white Toyota bakkie with park lights on near one of the shops in Cala. On enquiring the occupants, instead of getting answer, police were welcomed with bullets shots to their direction.

“During that process a group of men coming from inside the shop also joined and shot at the police,” said Mdleleni.

She said that the police officer who had remained in the police van was shot and wounded in the right leg. The wounded police officer was rushed to Queenstown hospital where he received medical care and was reported to be in a stable condition.

“A case of attack on police and burglary business was opened and is under investigation,” said Mdleleni.

The Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant general Liziwe Ntshinga condemned the attack on police and likened the attack on on-duty officers as equivalent to an attack on the state.

The Queenstown police requested that anyone that can provide information that can assist in arresting the robbers to contact 08600 10111.