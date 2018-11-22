Three die in three-car pile-up

Three people have been killed in a horrific three-car pileup on the N2 road between East London and Butterworth.

The accident happened near the R63 Komga turn-off at 2.15pm on Thursday, said Eastern Cape transport spokesperson Khuselwa Rantjie.

Rantjie said an Isuzu bakkie with three occupants and a Ford Ranger with just a driver, collided with a GWN sedan with two occupants. The bakkies were driving from the Butterworth direction while the sedan was travelling from the East London direction, said Rantjie.

“It is alleged that the Isuzu bakkie and sedan collided head-on killing the two occupants from the sedan while the third victim was from Isuzu bakkie,” said Rantjie.

Rantjie said the driver and a passenger of the Isuzu bakkie sustained critical injuries and were taken to Frere Hospital for further medical attention while occupants of the Ford Ranger escaped unharmed.

“It is still unclear what caused the accident and relevant authorities are still investigating,” said Rantjie.

“The Department wishes to extend condolences to the families of the deceased. We further appeal to motorists to exercise extra caution at all times when using the roads.”