In yesterday's testimony‚ Fuzile said he received the call from the head of the ANC economic transformation subcommittee‚ Enoch Godongwana‚ on the day Zuma appointed little-known‚ state capture-implicated Des van Rooyen as Nhlanhla Nene’s replacement in December 2015‚ stating: "You are now going to get a Gupta minister who will arrive with his advisers."

Van Rooyen's appointment sent markets into a tailspin. Zuma was forced to backtrack on the appointment after a few days‚ following a national outcry and pressure from his own party.

"At that stage‚ I didn’t know what I know now. I didn’t quite understand what he [Godongwana] was saying and I asked him what he meant by this. He said to me ‘you mean you guys don’t talk to one another as DGs?'"