Lungisa Fuzile testifies at state capture inquiry
Former Treasury director-general Lungisa Fuzile has taken the stand for the second day at the state capture inquiry.
In yesterday's testimony‚ Fuzile said he received the call from the head of the ANC economic transformation subcommittee‚ Enoch Godongwana‚ on the day Zuma appointed little-known‚ state capture-implicated Des van Rooyen as Nhlanhla Nene’s replacement in December 2015‚ stating: "You are now going to get a Gupta minister who will arrive with his advisers."
Van Rooyen's appointment sent markets into a tailspin. Zuma was forced to backtrack on the appointment after a few days‚ following a national outcry and pressure from his own party.
"At that stage‚ I didn’t know what I know now. I didn’t quite understand what he [Godongwana] was saying and I asked him what he meant by this. He said to me ‘you mean you guys don’t talk to one another as DGs?'"