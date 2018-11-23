EC’s Ndabeni-Abrahams gets senior cabinet post

President Cyril Ramaphosa has merged the departments of communications and that of telecommunications & postal services under the helm of a new minister, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams. It is the “first wave” in his downsizing programme, he said in his cabinet reshuffle announcement at the Union Buildings on Thursday.

