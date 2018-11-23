Hemingways busy as Black Friday starts

Hemingways is much busier than its counterparts but still noticeably quieter than last year's Black Friday. Shopper Asakanye Qiki, who was mostly out to get groceries, said that the experience was "not like last year". Qiki, who was shopping in Checkers at the time, said she thought the shops were emptier due to less steep discounts.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.