People are Game for Black Friday deals

Retail Park in Beacon Bay was relatively quiet at 6.15am with the vast majority of cars in the parking lot parked around Game. While Game had a rather large,bustling crowd things were very calm as people hunted for deals. Eric Oates, a shopper at the store, said he had originally planned to come in at midnight but was told the queue went past Pep Stores.

