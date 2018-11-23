People are Game for Black Friday deals
Retail Park in Beacon Bay was relatively quiet at 6.15am with the vast majority of cars in the parking lot parked around Game. While Game had a rather large,bustling crowd things were very calm as people hunted for deals. Eric Oates, a shopper at the store, said he had originally planned to come in at midnight but was told the queue went past Pep Stores.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.