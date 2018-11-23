State loses ruling on Xolobeni
Court rules minister can’t decide on mining without community’s consent
Xolobeni’s two bitterly opposed factions both celebrated Thursday’s historic court ruling, which places the power to decide their future firmly in the community’s own hands. Mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe may not grant mining rights in the remote Wild Coast community to Australian mining giant Transworld Energy and Mineral Resources (TEM) without the full and informed consent of the people who live there, the North Gauteng High Court has ruled.
