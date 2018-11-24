R10m to boost film industry

MEC heeds proposal by resident Mthobeli Mali to support the sector and make trips to Gauteng redundant

Film producers in the Eastern Cape will receive a major boost after finance MEC Oscar Mabuyane announced he would inject R10m into the industry. He made the announcement while tabling his mid-term budget at the Bhisho legislature on Thursday. Mabuyane said the proposal came from Mthobeli Mali, one of the residents who responded to his call for input from ordinary citizens.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.