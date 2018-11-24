R10m to boost film industry
MEC heeds proposal by resident Mthobeli Mali to support the sector and make trips to Gauteng redundant
Film producers in the Eastern Cape will receive a major boost after finance MEC Oscar Mabuyane announced he would inject R10m into the industry. He made the announcement while tabling his mid-term budget at the Bhisho legislature on Thursday. Mabuyane said the proposal came from Mthobeli Mali, one of the residents who responded to his call for input from ordinary citizens.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.