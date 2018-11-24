Two Eastern Cape people locked up in China

Families’ despair over jailing of young teachers for not having work permits

When she landed a job as an English teacher in China, Tristan-Lee Niemand’s mother, Stacey-Lee, thought her daughter had finally got the breakthrough she had been waiting for. However, all that changed when the 19-year-old from the Eastern Cape was arrested in a sting operation in China for not having a proper work permit.

