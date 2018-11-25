Couple’s demand for couch refund not heeded

Just two months after elderly couple Maxwell and Linda Bukashe bought a three-piece R42,500 lounge suite from Winston Sahd, the brown-leather furniture sagged and they have been fighting for a refund ever since. The East London couple said they did not expect the expensive furniture to deflate in their Nahoon home, because the company is known to sell high quality furniture – which they feel they did not receive.

