Driver crashes through Sandton wall

A 23-year-old man crashed a vehicle into a wall in Sandton‚ Johannesburg‚ in the early hours of Sunday morning‚ paramedics said.

Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said the accident happened on the corner of Homestead and Bryanstan avenues at around 3.30am.

“Reports from the scene indicate that the driver of a light motor vehicle lost control resulting in the crashing through a wall. The 23-year-old male was assessed on scene by medics and found to be in a stable condition.

“The man declined ambulance transportation to hospital‚” Herbst said in a statement.

- TimesLIVE