A Durban man was stabbed to death at a taxi rank in the city centre on Friday night‚ paramedics said on Sunday.

“Shortly after 7pm on Friday night Netcare 911 responded to reports of a stabbing at the Victoria Street taxi rank in central Durban.

“Reports from the scene indicated that an adult male had been stabbed in the upper torso.

“The patient was assessed on scene by an advanced life support paramedic and found to have no signs of life and declared deceased‚” said Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst.

He said police were at the scene and would be investigating the incident.

- TimesLIVE