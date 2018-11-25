High praise for top Fort Hare academic
Professor Chinyamurindi named one of three fine lecturers in the country
His unwavering support for his students has seen University of Fort Hare’s youngest professor, Willie Chinyamurindi, being named as one of the top three lecturers in the country’s higher education sector.
